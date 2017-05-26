2 Hamblen County women accused of filing false report, helping escaped inmate

Related Coverage 2 Hamblen County inmates recaptured after escape

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Two Hamblen County women who originally said they were abducted at knifepoint by an escaped inmate were taken into custody themselves after deputies determined they were instead assisting the escapee.

Ashley Nicole Crockett was charged with filing a false report. She was released from jail on $1,000 bond. Latisha Renes Beck was also charged with filing a false report and accessory after the fact. She was released after posting $20,000 bond.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, the two women reported they had been abducted by Dakota Truslow, who had escaped the jail, along with another inmate, on Saturday after assaulting an officer. The women claimed that after Truslow had stopped them on Copper Ridge Road, he forced them to give him a ride out of an area.

They also claimed Truslow made them drive to Beck’s apartment where he held them for several hours. They said he had a knife and displayed it several times.

During the investigation, detectives say they determined the two women gave false statements and had actually provided aid and helped hide Truslow from law enforcement.

Truslow was taken back into custody Monday afternoon. Fellow escapee Michael Teal was found the previous day.