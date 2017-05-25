Tennessee city ranks among fastest-growing large cities in US

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Murfreesboro, located just south of Nashville was listed among the 15 fastest-growing large cities in the United States, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The list ranks the fastest growing cities in the United States with a population of more than 50,00 residents. Murfreesboro was one of 10 different cities in the South to make the list.

“Overall, cities in the South continue to grow at a faster rate than any other U.S. region,” said Amel Toukabri, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s population division. “Since the 2010 census, the population in large southern cities grew by an average of 9.4 percent. In comparison, cities in the West grew 7.3 percent, while cities in the Northeast and Midwest had much lower growth rates of 1.8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.”

In Tennessee, Murfreesboro has been the fastest-growing large city for the past three years. Its population increased from 126,061 residents in 2015 to 131,947 residents in 2016. Franklin was the second-fastest-growing city for the past two years.

Knoxville ranks 10th among large cities in Tennessee. It’s population increased from 178,874 in 2010 to 186,239 in 2016.

Fastest growing cities with a population greater than 50,000:

Data compares population from U.S. Census Bureau from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2016.

Murfreesboro – 18% Franklin – 16% Clarksville – 12% Hendersonville – 10% Nashville – 9% Kingsport – 9% Bartlett – 7% Chattanooga – 6% Johnson City – 5% Knoxville – 4% Jackson – 3% Memphis – 1%