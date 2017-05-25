Suspect on the run after Morristown gas station robbery

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in Morristown Thursday.

Investigators say a man entered a Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street around 3:30 a.m. He had a gray cloth over his face. The suspect pulled out a chrome-plated revolver and demanded money.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen on Lincoln Avenue.

He was seen wearing a black, long-sleeve pullover; gray shorts; black, long socks; white tennis shoes; and a red, white and blue “NY” hat.

If you have any information, contact 423-585-2701 or 423-585-1833. Callers will remain anonymous.