It has been 6 months since the deadly wildfires that ripped through Sevier County.

In Smokies Wildfires: Out of the Ashes, WATE 6 On Your Side takes a look back at the lessons learned from the tragedy and how these families are recovering and rebuilding their lives. Hear stories of survival, community frustration, and lingering questions.

Volunteer

Volunteer East Tennessee needs volunteers and team leaders to help remove debris, rebuild and help with community projects. Opportunities are available daily for volunteers to serve an 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.