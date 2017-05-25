Nashville Predators GM David Poile is all smiles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 34 years as an NHL General Manager and the last 19 with the Nashville Predators, David Poile is finally taking a minute to smell the roses.

As the only GM in the history of the Predators franchise, Poile has built this year’s Stanley Cup finalists from the ground up.

“For my near 20 years here, this is my vision to be successful on and off the ice. Specifically, these playoffs and the other night when we won the Western Conference title, we saw that. We saw that in the faces of our players, our coaches, our family, and our fans,” Poile said.

“Our franchise and our city just seemed to, at least to me, represent everything I ever wanted when I came Nashville. We’re gonna play hockey in June. That’s fantastic,” he added.

Every move Poile has made during his tenure as GM has all led to this. Four more wins and he’ll have the most coveted prize in sports.

While Poile is so close he admits that for the first time in franchise history the Predators are not only getting contributions from everyone on the ice but the playoffs breaks that help make a championship run possible.

“You don’t get this far unless you get just about everything. In my own mind, when we lost Fisher and Johansen, you’re thinking, what’s the recipe to win where you clearly go back into the underdog role,” Poile said.

He continued, “Well, Pekka’s got to play really well. Probably got to win the special teams battle. Got to get some scoring from some source that we haven’t had all playoff long. Check, check, check. I mean recipe for victory. That hasn’t happened for us, ever before.”

The Preds face the winner of Pittsburgh and Ottawa Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.