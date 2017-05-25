Nashville police: ‘Likely’ woman, child shot by officers during domestic incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say “it is likely” the mother and daughter shot during a domestic hostage situation last week in Antioch were injured by police gunfire.

It all happened when Michel Guirguis allegedly forced his way into his estranged wife’s home and held her and their daughter at gunpoint.

While the incident was happening, two Metro police officers walked around the back of the home and reportedly saw Guirguis with a gun. They also reported hearing shots being fired inside while the woman appeared to be on her knees.

Those two officers opened fire through a sliding glass door, striking Guirguis. Both the woman and daughter were also shot at least once each, but at the time, it wasn’t clear where the gunfire came from.

Metro police spokeswoman Kris Mumford confirmed Thursday the ongoing investigation has so far led investigators to believe it’s likely they were shot by the officers.

In a statement, she says, in full:

The investigation is continuing but after a series of interviews with all of the parties our investigative team, with the information it presently has, believes it is likely that the two females were injured by police gunfire from the front of the residence just after the confrontation began.

Guirguis faces multiple counts of aggravated assault and attempted criminal homicide, as well as aggravated burglary and domestic assault.