Merchants of Beer to celebrate grand opening

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new business is officially opening in Old City. Merchants of Beer will be celebrating on May 31.

The Old City business will offer craft beers, wines, Prosecco, hand-crafted soda, cold-brew/nitro coffee and craft cocktails.

Also, it will have a menu of gourmet snacks and be home to a walk-in humidor. The business has smoking and non-smoking patios.

MOB employees are trained to teach customers about craft beer. “The goal of the staff at Merchants of Beer is to take guests on a ‘brewery tour’ at every one of our 50 taps,” said RedBooth Group’s Roy McKinnon.

Merchants of Beer is open seven days a week.

