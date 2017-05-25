Knoxville releases timetable for completion of former Baptist Hospital site

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
The Riverwalk at the Bridges construction site, as seen from the Gay Street Bridge earlier this week (City of Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The South Knoxville waterfront will include a public riverwalk, apartments, and the new world headquarters for Regal Entertainment Group when it is completed.

Blanchard and Calhoun Commercial bought the property in January 2013 and the city of Knoxville unveiled plans for a multi-million dollar project to transform the former hospital into a mixed-used property. Now, more than four years later, the project is finally nearing completion.

“The Regal headquarters is anticipated to open in September, and the Riverwalk at the Bridges residential units are expected be completed by early 2018,” says Dawn Michelle Foster, the City’s Redevelopment Director.

Rendering of Corporate World Headquarters of Regal Entertainment Group (Southeastern Company)

 

In October 2016, Regal Cinemas signed a letter of intent to move their corporate headquarters to a nine-story building on the property that had been vacant since 2008. Within a half of a year, the 178,000 square-foot building will complete a $12 million transformation.

All 325 employees at the company’s current headquarters in Halls will move to the building. Regal Cinemas is expected to increase their workforce to 400 employees, according to the city of Knoxville.

Southeastern Development Associates (SEDA) is also building Riverwalk at the Bridges luxury apartments that will house up to 600 residents. There will also be a 1,100 foot-long public riverwalk and 37,500 square-foot public plaza at the Henley Bridge.

 

University Housing Group is also finishing a $35 million Riverfront Station apartment complex to the west of Henley Bridge. They are expected to complete the complex by early 2019. It will be home to more than 1,000 new residents in what’s now a blighted, vacant tract.

“It’s exciting to see the Regal Entertainment Group headquarters getting closer to completion, at the same time that the Riverwalk at the Bridges apartments are going vertical,” Foster says. “This area soon will be a really great place to live, work, and visit.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s