Knoxville man sentenced to 10 years for 15th DUI

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for his 15th DUI conviction.

Larry Ray Perryman, 64, was convicted of driving under the influence, sixth or subsequent offense. He had 14 prior DUI convictions that stretched back to 1984 in Indiana before he moved to East Tennessee where he received DUI convictions in Cocke, Sevier, Anderson and Knox counties.

Prosecutors said in court on July 9, 2016, a Knoxville Police Department officer saw Perryman driving on Beaumont Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines. The officer said Perryman smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and failed field sobriety tests.

A toxicology test showed his block alcohol content as 0.197, more than twice the legal limit.

Perryman has been declared a habitual motor vehicle offender, which makes it a felony for him to operate a vehicle.