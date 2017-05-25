NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s happening. IKEA is coming to Nashville.

The official announcement is coming Thursday morning, according to multiple business leaders and council members.

Details about the new store, which will be built in Antioch, are expected at the 10 a.m. press conference with Mayor Megan Barry.

While the exact location has yet to be confirmed, Ikea is likely slated for the up-and-coming 300-acre development between Cane Ridge and Old Franklin roads.

The property was sold by the Lee Beaman family to Oldacre McDonald, which owns that large piece of Antioch property.

There have long been on and off again efforts to bring IKEA to the city for years, including trying to get them to buy property at the old Bellevue mall.

It will be the second store to open in Tennessee. The first opened in Memphis last fall.