Historic Train Mural restored in Knoxville’s Old City

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville mural was restored and will be celebrated in June.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful began fundraising for the restoration of the Historic Train Mural in October after the loss of the Knoxville Music Mural. The organization raised $4,500 for the mural, along with donations and grants from individuals, the Central Business Improvement District, the Historic Southern Railway Station and Blue Slip Winery & Bistro.

The mural was commissioned in 2001 and is located in the Love Shack courtyard in Old City. It was created in honor of the nearby train line which impacted the area.

Walt Fieldsa, the original artist, started restoring the mural in April. He repaired cracks, secured plaster, brightened faded colors and sealed the artwork to prevent future damage.

“Thanks to community-minded and generous individuals, businesses, and organizations, we were able to restore this historic mural,” said KKB Executive Director Patience Melnik. “It not only commemorates the dramatic impact the railroad had on our city, it preserves and celebrates a time not very long ago when a different type of pioneer was transforming our downtown.”

The celebration will be June 2. KKB will be hosting the event with the Lonesome Dove and the Love Shack from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be specials at both businesses. Also, there will be giveaways.