Gunman who shot witness to Zaevion Dobson’s murder sentenced to 36 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man who shot at a 19-year-old and his 2-year-old nephew was in court for sentencing.

Richard Gregory Williams, III, 22, was sentenced by Judge Steven Sword to serve 36 years in prison on Wednesday. Williams was convicted in April of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Judge Steven Sword sentenced Williams Wednesday.

During his trial, Assistant District Attorneys TaKisha Fitzgerald and Phil Morton told the jury that on April 2, 2016 Williams sent text messages to Larry North to try to lure him out of his apartment to meet at a parking lot at 1100 Lula Powell Drive. When North exited his apartment with his nephew, Knoxville Police Department said North was shot seven times. The toddler was not shot.

Prosecutors argued that Williams shot North in retaliation. The shooting happened three months after North talked to investigators about Williams’ possible involvement in Zaevion Dobson‘s death.

