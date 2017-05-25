Free fishing day to be held at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Families can enjoy a free day of fishing at The Cove at Concord Park. The free event will be June 3.

Children will be provided rods, bait, tackle, bottled water and prizes by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The Tennessee Valley Sportsman Club will be giving out hot dogs and snacks.

“It’s been going for years and everyone has a good time,” said Clint Smith, a TWRA wildlife officer. “We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone and getting all the kids out in the outdoors. As always it’s a fun time for all and the best part is it’s free.”

Families can catch catfish, blue gill and bass at the park.

For more information, call 865-300-7356 or 865-306-1177.