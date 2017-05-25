Former Knox County first lady accepts plea deal in cyber stalking case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Mayor Tim Burchett’s ex-wife has accepted a plea deal in a cyberstalking case related to Bandit Lites CEO Mike Strickland’s estranged wife, Nicole Strickland.

As part of the deal, Allison Burchett is pleading guilty to six misdemeanor counts in the case. Four of the counts will run consecutively.

Previous story: Allison Burchett, Knox County Mayor’s ex-wife, charged with identity theft

In court Wednesday, Senior Judge Don Ash reads a victim impact statement from Nicole Strickland before accepting the agreement.

Strickland claims Allison Burchett hacked into her private and social media account. Allison Burchett was dating her estranged husband, Mike Strickland at the time.

