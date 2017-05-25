Farragut middle school student in the running to become Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An East Tennessee middle school student is in the running to become the Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year.

Avery Flatford, a student at Farragut Middle School, is the only finalist from Tennessee. The softball player was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was 18-months-old.

“I’ve never let CF stop me from being the best that I can be,” said Flatford. “When I was younger softball teams might have passed on me because of my disease but I used that as motivation to get me where I am today.”

The progressive, genetic disease causes a build up of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs. This can lead to infections, lung damage, and respiratory failure, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Boomer Esiason Foundation organization raises money for research and raises awareness on the disease. The organization’s Team Boomer encourages patients to exercise by providing support to athletes and events.

Flatford was the organization’s January Athlete of the Month. She loves cheering on the Volunteers, St. Louis Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Her role models include her parents and VFL Inky Johnson.

“Having CF has taught me to be mentally tough as well as a leader when battling adversity,” said Flatford to Team Boomer.

She hopes to become the first college pitcher with the disease.

People can help Flatford become the Boomer Esiason Athlete of the Year by voting on the organization’s Facebook page. Voting will close June 6.

Many Tennesseans are encouraging people to vote, including Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, Rep. Jason Zachary and businesses like Val’s Boutique.

Please cast a vote for Avery, who is the First Tennessean to be nominated for the Boomer Esiason Ath of the Year! https://t.co/mesaVeUlyq pic.twitter.com/kL4iR2ZE46 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) May 24, 2017