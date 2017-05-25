Cockroaches, mold in ice machine found at West Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There were over 15 Knox County restaurants that received perfect scores from health inspectors, but our first failing grade of the year.

Woodlands Indian Restaurant, 8520 Kingston Pike – Grade: 67

Woodlands Indian Restaurant, located near Bearden High School on Kingston Pike, received a failing grade.

Remember, 70 and above is a passing health inspection grade. The inspector wrote that the person in charges was “not adequately performing duties.”

During her visit, the inspector found multiple cockroaches crawling around the restaurant. The inspector says the walls and floors of the restaurant were dirty and when she checked the ice machine, there was mold build-up.

The inspector says she found a food dicer with heavy debris. It had not been properly washed, cleaned, and sanitized as required.

Chicken was found thawing at room temperature. You may do that at home, but at restaurants, frozen meat is supposed to thaw in the refrigerator to slow the growth of bacteria.

Also at Woodlands Indian Restaurant, raw chicken was improperly stored over ready-to-eat food. That invites the possibility of cross-contamination if some of the bacteria filled juices from the raw chicken accidentally spills onto the ready-to-serve food.

Also, some food was found stored on the floor. It’s supposed to be stored at least six inches off the floor or up on shelves.

The inspector writes that she found multiple ready-to-eat foods with no date marks on them. Date marking is required by health rules and is used as a means of controlling the growth of listeria, a bacteria that continues to slowly grow even at refrigerated temperatures.

If food is held over for 24 hours in the refrigerator, it must be used within seven days, but if there are no date marks, it’s a guessing game which isn’t allowed.

Additionally, multiple containers with spices and powdered substances were not labeled. Medicine bottles were also found stored above food. That’s the wrong place to keep employee medicine. It’s supposed to be kept in a separate location far away from food, again, to avoid any surprises.

A follow-up inspection will be required within 10 days. The inspector also strongly suggested all employees complete a Knox County Health Department’s food safety training.

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet, 9645 Kingston Pike – Grade: 75

Another low scoring restaurant this week was Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet. They received a passing grade, but received several critical violations.

There too, the inspector found multiple ready to eat foods with note dates marked. A food slicer and the restaurant’s grill were found with heavy food build-up and food was not properly stored six inches above the ground. Also, there was black mold build-up in the restaurant’s ice machine.

The inspector writes she watched a cook touch ready to eat food with his or her bare hands. That’s not allowed. Kitchen workers are supposed to wear gloves as they handle food.

Shrimp was found thawing in standing water. Just like chicken, shrimp is supposed to thaw in the refrigerator to slow the growth of bacteria.

The inspector found a thermometer missing in the sushi cooler. There were also no temperature records kept for sushi rice.

Pero’s On The Hill, 7706 Northshore Drive – Grade: 83 New Grade: 98

Per’s on the Hill received a passing grade on their health inspection report, but a follow-up inspection was required. The inspector returned and the grade was upgraded to a 98.

Top scores of the week:

Zaxby’s, 10806 Hardin Valley Road – Grade: 100

McDonald’s, 327 Lovell Road – Grade: 100

IHOP, 313 Lovell Road – Grade: 100

Wokchow, 4612 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Nick & J’s Cafe, 1526 Lovell Road – Grade: 100

French Market II, 161 Brooklawn Street – Grade: 100

Buddy’s BBQ, 125 West End Avenue – Grade: 100

Wild Love Bakehouse, 1625 N. Central – Grade: 100

Cool Beans Restaurant, 1817 Lake Avenue – Grade: 100

Jason’s Deli, 2120 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Gus’s Good Times Deli, 815 Melrose Place – Grade: 100

Petro’s, 7005 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Brenz Pizza Co., 1705 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Golden Roast, 825 Melrose Place – Grade: 100

Bonefish Grill, 6610 Kinston Pike – Grade: 100

Firehouse Subs, 128 Buckingham Drive – Grade: 100

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 7339 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Health checks are conducted every 6 months and represent a snapshot on conditions on the day of the inspection.