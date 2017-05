MARYVILLE (WATE) – The sheriff’s offices in Loudon and Blount counties are teaming up to help first responders in the area.

“Eye Love My Community” is meant to help first responders by providing things like free eye exams. The event also includes family fun like K-9 demonstrations, “Dunk a Cop,” live music, fire trucks, a silent auction, games for kids and more.

The event is June 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Blount County Eye Center, 702 S. Foothills Plaza Drive.