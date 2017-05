MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — One person is dead after an explosion rocked Atwater, California on Tuesday morning when a tanker truck overturned.

Just after 10:00 a.m., the tanker hauling 9,000 gallons of fuel was exiting southbound Highway 99 at Applegate Rd. It flipped over immediately igniting a huge fire.

A nearby McDonald’s caught fire in the blast, but it was contained.

All surrounding businesses have been evacuated.