Tickets available for East Tennessee Women’s Leadership Summit

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tickets are on sale for the sixth annual East Tennessee Women’s Leadership Summit. The event is Friday, June 9, at the Airport Hilton.

The event is hosted by the Women’s Leadership Council, a group of women volunteers trying to improve the lives of women in East Tennessee. The theme of the vent is Lead Beyond Limits, with a full day of inspiring and motivating speakers, including UT Women’s Athletics Director Emeritus Joan Cronan.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes continental breakfast and lunch. Tickets can be purchased for $129 online.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a sponsor of the event.

