Tennessee governor to sign free community college bill

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Tennessee will become the first state in the country to offer free community college education to almost every resident without a degree.

Governor Bill Haslam plans to sign the Tennessee Reconnect bill Wednesday at Walters State Community College in Morristown.

The bill is an extension of Haslam’s Tennessee Promise initiative.

The plan will cost the state $11 million.

The bill allows older adults without a college degree attend community college for free. Full-time and part-time students would be eligible to participate in the program starting fall 2018.

