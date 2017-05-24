Recall: Car seats may not restrain child in crash

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Graco My Ride 65 convertible child (GRACO)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Graco Children’s Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats after finding a defect with the webbing on specific models that could prevent them from restraining a child in the event of a crash.

The recall impacts eight models of the Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the event of a crash, the child seat may not adequately restrain the child.

Impacted models include:

    • 1871689
    • 1908152
    • 1813074
    • 1872691
    • 1853478
    • 1877535
    • 1813015
    • 1794334

The NHTSA says Graco will provide a replacement harness free of charge. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s