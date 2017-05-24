Recall: Car seats may not restrain child in crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Graco Children’s Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats after finding a defect with the webbing on specific models that could prevent them from restraining a child in the event of a crash.
The recall impacts eight models of the Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the event of a crash, the child seat may not adequately restrain the child.
Impacted models include:
-
- 1871689
- 1908152
- 1813074
- 1872691
- 1853478
- 1877535
- 1813015
- 1794334
The NHTSA says Graco will provide a replacement harness free of charge. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.