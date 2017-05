LOS ANGELES (WATE) – A Knoxville native won NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday.

Cokesbury United Methodist Church worship leader Chris Blue is celebrating his win.

The singer was on Alicia Key’s team. It was her second season as a coach on the show and her time winning.

She tweeted: “From the moment I heard your blind audition, I knew you could go all the way.”

We did it!!! 🏆🙌🏽💙🎤 @ChrisBlueLive!!! From the moment I heard your blind audition, I knew you could go all the way!! #VoiceFinale — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 24, 2017

Big names in Knoxville also congratulated him on twitter, including Coach Butch Jones and Mayor Madeline Rogero.

Congratulations to @Chrisbluelive! Knoxville is so proud of you!! — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) May 24, 2017