East Women’s Leadership Council to host summit

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Women’s Leadership Council is hosting a professional development event in June.

The East Tennessee Women’s Leadership Summit will be June 9 at the Airport Hilton. WATE 6 On Your Side is a sponsor and anchor Lori Tucker will be delivering the introduction and welcome.

“This event always garners great feedback from the women who attend.Women from all walks of life tell us this event is both personally and professionally fulfilling,” states Deb Schmidt, Council Chair. In years past, this has been a sold-out event. Those who wish to attend to register as soon as possible.”

There will be many motivating speakers at the event, including Linda Pucci, Valerie Alexander and Misty Mayes. University of Tennessee Women’s Athletics Director Emeritus Joan Cronan will be recognized.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and breakfast and lunch are included. Registration before April 30 is $99 and after $129. Tickets can be bought online.