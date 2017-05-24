Destination Imagination Global Finals return to Knoxville

Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Destination Imagination Global Finals are back in Knoxville this weekend.

Teams of children from 15 different countries are represented in this year’s tournaments. They’ve each been working for months to solve a challenge they were given.

Event organizers say it’s all about helping children succeed.

“Our ultimate goal is for all children to have an experience that ignites that spark of greatness that lives within them. And once that spark is ignited, we fan it into flames. And it lights a future that they will carry forward because these children are the future all futures will be built upon,” said Stephan Turnispeed with Destination Imagination.

The tournament includes experiential learning opportunities from coding and robotics to space travel.

