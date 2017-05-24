Crash shuts down part of Oak Ridge Highway

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to a crash on Oak Ridge Highway Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 7700 block near Beaver Ridge. The roadway was shut down.

A truck and SUV were involved in the head-on crash. Two people were transported to UT Medical Center. One person is in critical condition.

There is no more information at this time.

