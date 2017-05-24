Cocke County crews rescue woman after tree falls on house

GRASSY FORK (WATE) – Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes credits several deputies and firefighters with rescuing a woman Wednesday when a huge tree fell on her home during storms that rolled through.

Fontes shared photos on social media of the tree that had fallen on the house. He said Chief John Carrell, Detective Robert Thornton, Deputy Andy Tritt and Nathan Dornathn from the Grassy Fork Fire Department were the first officers on the scene and were able to get the woman out safely.

“All of us got soaked, but in the end everyone was safe. Great job to the responders,” Fontes said.

PHOTOS: Tree on house View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (source: Sheriff Armando Fontes) (source: Sheriff Armando Fontes) (source: Sheriff Armando Fontes)