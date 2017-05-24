Canadian murder suspect last spotted in Tennessee

WKRN staff Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A murder suspect out of Ontario, Canada, was last spotted in the Tennessee area on May 20.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is searching for Ager Mohsin Hasan, who may be headed to Mexico.

He reportedly left Ontario on April 28 and crossed into the United States driving a black 2016 Honda HR-V with Ontario or Pennsylvania license plates.

Canadian police say Hasan was spotted at a Walmart in Erie, Pennsylvania, at 10:20 a.m. that same day and it’s believed he took a license plate from a local car. That plate number is EZV1654 and had a police medallion emblem attached to it.

Hasan is accused of murdering Melinda Vasilige, 22, who was stabbed to death, according to reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

