ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Christian singer Amy Grant will be performing in Athens in June.

The Grammy winner will be in singing at the Athens Chamber Benefit at McMinn County High School on June 17. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for the program, $50 for dinner and $125 for VIP. VIP tickets include pictures with Grant, dinner and reserved seating.

For tickets are or more information, contact 423-745-0334 or go online.