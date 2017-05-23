YMCA, Tennessee Aquatics partner for new state-of-the-art center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The YMCA of East Tennessee is teaming up with Tennessee Aquatics for an $8 million campaign to fund a state-of-the-art aquatic center.

The West Knoxville location is the Y’s busiest, with the most members and the highest use in the area. The building is 50 years old, so renovations are needed.

They’ll be adding a new building that will double the space and add new pools, including one with Olympic lanes.

“They’re going to be able to experience new things like water aerobics is going to have a new pool that’s going to be heater. They’re going to be able to experience long course, which is what Olympic swimmers do. They’re going to be able to be trained by Olympic swimmers. And there’s going to be a splash pad so kids are move involved rather than just having the slide,” said lifeguard and swim instructor Lexie Creed.

The YMCA expects the renovations to be complete within the next two years.