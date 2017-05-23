Suspect dead after confrontation with officers in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect is dead after a confrontation with officers Tuesday evening in South Knox County.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk says the 911 center received a call from the 2200 block of Hay Meadow Trail around 5:26 p.m. that a neighbor had fired a gun at her multiple times. A second person then called and said the same neighbor was firing a weapon in the air. The second caller said the neighbor was armed with both a pistol and a shotgun.

When Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, there was a confrontation with the suspect who fired his weapon at the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Officials say the investigation will take a few days and people will not be able to enter or leave the subdivision until around 10:30 p.m., including homeowners.

