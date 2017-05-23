Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies

HOLLYWOOD (WATE) – Roger Moore’s family says the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 89.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Moore portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985. They include:

1973 – Live and Let Die

1984 – The Man with the Golden Gun

1977 – The Spy Who Loved Me

1979 – Moonraker

1981 – For Your Eyese Only

1983 – Octopussy

1985 – A View to a Kill