Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies

HOLLYWOOD (WATE) – Roger Moore’s family says the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 89.
“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.
Moore portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985. They include:
- 1973 – Live and Let Die
- 1984 – The Man with the Golden Gun
- 1977 – The Spy Who Loved Me
- 1979 – Moonraker
- 1981 – For Your Eyese Only
- 1983 – Octopussy
- 1985 – A View to a Kill