Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Actor Roger Moore, alias British secret agent James Bond, is accompanied by co-star Barbara Bach as they arrive for the screening of their latest 007 feature " The Spy Who Loved Me," on May 20, 1977, during the Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. (AP Photo)

HOLLYWOOD (WATE) – Roger Moore’s family says the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 89.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated,” his family posted on his official Twitter account Tuesday morning.

British actor Roger Moore poses with co-star Lois Chiles of Texas, prior to the start of the filming of a new James Bond movie “Moonraker,” Aug. 8, 1978. (AP Photo/Dave Taylor)

Moore portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985. They include:

  • 1973 – Live and Let Die
  • 1984 – The Man with the Golden Gun
  • 1977 – The Spy Who Loved Me
  • 1979 – Moonraker
  • 1981 – For Your Eyese Only
  • 1983 – Octopussy
  • 1985 – A View to a Kill

