Man, woman detained in connection with deadly North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police say they have detained a man and a woman for questioning in connection with last week’s deadly shooting on Chickamauga Avenue in North Knoxville.

Around 4:18 p.m., Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk says officers were called to a location on Huron Street, also in North Knoxville, for reports about a man connected with the shooting. Police took the man into custody.

A woman was also detained earlier in the day at another location and is also believed to be connected to the shooting.

Two women inside the home on Huron Street were taken in for questioning, but are not believed to be connected to the shooting. A man was taken to the hospital for a medical problem.

Previous story: North Knoxville neighborhood shooting victim dies from injuries

Shanna Harmon, 28, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound on Chickamauga Avenue near Oswald Street last Friday. She was transported to UT Medical Center where she later died.

According to the preliminary investigation, Harmon and the male suspect were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police continue to search the home for additional evidence.

HAPPENING NOW: Male suspect in custody has now left scene. @Knoxville_PD canvassing car and home where he was found. @6News pic.twitter.com/9ccOYKbxcS — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) May 23, 2017