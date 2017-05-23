Hawkins Co. commissioners approve $40 wheel tax increase

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County commissioners voted to increase the wheel tax by $40 under pressure to balance the county’s budget.

The vote was 14 to 5 at a meeting in Rogersville Monday night.

Commissioners face a looming July 1 deadline to balance the budget and deal with a $2 million budget shortfall or face possible state intervention.

A $31 wheel tax increase was proposed by didn’t get enough votes. Commissioners then approved the $40 wheel tax increase.

The commission voted against a wheel tax increase several times in the past, but the Tennessee comptroller warns the county to balance its budget or it will make cuts to commissioner salaries and insurance, as well as eliminate funding for things like fire halls, public libraries and animal shelters.

If passed, a wheel tax would have to be approved by the full commission again in June.