Hamblen Co. couple injured with brass knuckles, Virginia man arrested

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A Virginia man was arrested after two people were assaulted in Hamblen County.

Daniel Craig Lowe, 34, faces charges for aggravated assault.

Investigators say the Hiltons, Virginia resident went up to an elderly couple at a residence on Trinity Road.

Lowe demanded they tell him the location of his sister, according to the report. The victims say after they told him they didn’t know where she was, he hit them with brass knuckles.

The woman received a broken nose and head injuries. The man received injuries to the head and mouth.

Lowe was released from Hamblen County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.