Former Howard guard Daniel says he’s going to Tennessee

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Howard guard James Daniel (11) dribbles the ball past Rutgers guard Mike Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J. One of the funkier quirks of a season thats been full of them is that four of the countrys top five scorers entering Fridays games were 6-foot or shorter. Five-foot-11 Howard guard James Daniel led the way with (28.2 points per game), followed by 5-foot-9 Oakland star Kahlil Felder (25.7), 6-foot Davidson standout Jack Gibbs (24.8) and Stefan Moody, all of 5-foot-10, of Ole Miss (24.3). (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Howard guard James Daniel, the nation’s top Division I scorer in 2015-16, says he’s heading to Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Daniel tweeted Tennessee’s logo with the message #vol4life on Monday and told ESPN that he has chosen the Volunteers.

As a graduate transfer, Daniel would be eligible to play for Tennessee this season.

Daniel, a 6-footer from Hampton, Virginia, scored 27.1 points per game in 2015-16 to lead all Division I players. He also led the Division I in total free throws made (280) and attempted (331). He was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s player of the year that season.

He only played two games last season due to injury and averaged 17 points.

Daniel averaged 21 points in 2013-14 and 16.7 points in 2014-15.

