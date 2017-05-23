Crews battle structure fire in Claiborne County

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to a fire in Claiborne County Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at 402 Old Knoxville Highway in New Tazewell. Witnesses tell WATE 6 On Your Side that the building is part of a furniture factory.
Crews are still on the scene.
There is no more information at this time.
