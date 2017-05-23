NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to a fire in Claiborne County Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 402 Old Knoxville Highway in New Tazewell. Witnesses tell WATE 6 On Your Side that the building is part of a furniture factory.

Crews are still on the scene.

There is no more information at this time.

Crews battle structure fire in Claiborne County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy of: Janice Cope) (Courtesy of: Janice Cope) (Courtesy of: Dustin Ray) (Courtesy of: Dustin Ray) (Courtesy of: Dustin Ray) (Courtesy of: Dustin Ray)

For the latest news, weather and video download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.