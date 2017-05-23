2 suspects hold up East Knox County motel

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people suspected of robbing an East Knox County motel early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say a suspect entered Travelodge, 7471 Crosswood Boulevard, around 12:33 a.m. and asked about the price of a room. He then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money from the register.

He and another suspect then ran form the scene in an unknown direction with the money.

The first suspect is described as a black male, around 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 with a slim build, and weighing around 165 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

A description of the second suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.