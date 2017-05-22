Woman falls to her death at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is dead after falling from the East Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Haywood County, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s rescue team was able to find 83-year-old Nancy Ann Martin’s body just after 1 p.m. Friday, approximately 150 feet below the overlook near Milepost 418.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials say her companion called 911 and rangers with National Park Service. The two were visiting from Richmond, Virginia.

Park officials say a fatality like this happens very infrequently, but they do warn if people to stay on paved areas when visiting overlooks.

The incident is under investigation.