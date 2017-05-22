Teens charged with burglary, vandalism spree in Harriman

HARRIMAN (WATE) – A Harriman man and a juvenile have been charged with vandalizing several cars, a church, as well as burglarizing and vandalizing the Harriman High School concession stand.

Around 6:41 a.m. Saturday, Officers were sent to Siluria Street in Harriman where they saw several vehicles, the roadway, private homes and Mill Baptist Church. There were also complaints of auto burglaries in the area.

Later that day, an officer was called to the Harriman High School football field concession stand, operated by the Band Booster Club, where there was evidence someone had broken in and took $2,000 worth of food and supplies and caused more than $500 in damage to the building.

Later that day, officers made contact with James Tackett, 19, and a juvenile. Officers said they were in possession of stolen property from one of the auto burglary cases as well as narcotics. They were also found with burglary tools that matched the damage to the concession stand.

Tackett was charged with burglary, felony vandalism, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools, seven counts of vandalism, auto burglary, and theft of property under $1,000.

The juvenile was charged with burglary, felony vandalism, six counts of vandalism, possession of burglary tools, theft of property under $1,000 and auto burglary.