Qualifying results leading up to 101st running of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Here’s the lineup going into the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, being held Sunday, May 28, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Car number is listed in parentheses, followed by driver and car information, then time and speed for a 2.5-mile lap length. Note James Davison has no time or speed, as he is replacing Sebastian Bourdais following Saturday’s crash.

(9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2 minutes, 35.0630 seconds, 232.164 mph. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 02:35.3976, 231.664. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 02:35.5163, 231.487. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 02:35.5981, 231.365. (29) Fernando Alonso, Honda, 02:35.6423, 231.300. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 02:35.9191, 230.889. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 02:35.9601, 230.828. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 02:36.1998, 230.474. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 02:36.3859, 230.200. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 02:35.5463, 231.442. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 02:36.1293, 230.578. (16) Oriol Servia, Honda, 02:36.3118, 230.309. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 02:36.3377, 230.271. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 02:36.3499, 230.253. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 02:36.4758, 230.068. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 02:36.5514, 229.956. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 02:36.6169, 229.860. (22) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 02:36.8180, 229.565. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 02:36.8528, 229.515.0 (77) Jay Howard, Honda, 02:36.9213, 229.414. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 02:36.9447, 229.380. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 02:37.5488, 228.501. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 02:37.8303, 228.093. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 02:37.9497, 227.921. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 02:38.6458, 226.921. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 02:38.9831, 226.439. (50) Jack Harvey, Honda, 02:39.4741, 225.742. (63) Pippa Mann, Honda, 02:39.9944, 225.008. (11) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 02:40.6768, 224.052. (44) Buddy Lazier, Chevrolet, 02:41.1340, 223.417. (17) Sebastian Saavedra, Chevrolet, 02:42.7911, 221.142. (40) Zach Veach, Chevrolet, 02:42.8360, 221.081. (18) James Davison, Honda, no time,, no speed.