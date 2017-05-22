Nashville Predators beat Ducks 6-3, head to Stanley Cup Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Colton Sissons’ hat trick pushed the Nashville Predators to their first ever Stanley Cup Final as they beat Anaheim 6-3 Monday night in Nashville.

With the win the Predators beat the Ducks four games to two winning the Western Conference Final.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the third it was Sissons third goal of the night with 6 minutes to play that gave Nashville the historic victory.

The second period was all Anaheim as the Ducks poured 13 more shots on Pekka Rinne and Ondrej Kase slapped a rebound by Rinne to cut the lead in half 2-1.

In the third period the Predators were still being dramatically outshot, but Pontus Aberg attacked the net setting up Sissons for his second goal of the game for a 3-1.

This time the Ducks answered right back with Chris Wagner cutting the lead to 3-2 with 15 minutes left to play.

Three minutes later it was a tie game at 3-3 when Cam Fowler’s slap shot from the blue line got by Rinne thanks to a screen from Corey Perry. Predators head coach Peter Laviolette challenged the goal citing goaltender interference, but it was upheld by officials.

Filip Forsberg and Austin Watson each scored empty netters to ice it for Nashville.