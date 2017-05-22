Knox County budget approved unanimously

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Commissioners unanimously approved the 2018 fiscal year budget for Knox County.

The $798 million budget does not include a tax increase. The budget includes funding for a new behavioral health urgent care center. It also gives county workers a raise.

“Thanks, Knox County Commission for unanimously approving my FY2018 budget proposal,” tweeted Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett after the vote. “Keeping taxes low, cutting debt, increasing Knox County Schools funding.”

The budget includes over $26 million in new revenue and fully funds Knox County Schools’ budget, including a three percent raise to teachers.

Other notable elements in the FY2018 budget proposal include:

Overall budget of $798,007,280 including schools and public safety

General Fund Budget, including public safety: $181,294,608

Public Safety: $84,261,485

No tax increase

$36.9 million Capital Improvement Plan, including: $10 million for Knox County Schools CIP $7 million for Schaad Road project, phase 3 $5.1 million for other Engineering & Public Works projects, including safety and capacity improvements at problematic intersections $750K for proposed BMX facility Funding for 45 new KCSO vehicles, body cameras and radio upgrades

$1.7 million for defined services contracts from General Fund

$4 million hotel/motel tax fund for tourism, cultural attractions and the arts & culture community

Click here to view the full budget.