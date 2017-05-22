Injuries reported in I-75 crash in Loudon County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – Several people were reported injured Monday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Loudon County.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the junction with Interstate 40. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said several vehicles were involved and two Lifestar helicopters landed to pick up patients. Their conditions were not immediately available.

All southbound lanes were closed for a time. All lanes were back open by 9:30 p.m.

No other details about the crash have been released. Refresh this page for updates.

PHOTOS: Loudon County crash

