Father writes emotional letter to daughter killed in Times Square crash

NEW YORK (WATE) – Alyssa Elsman was killed after a man steered his car onto a sidewalk running through Times Square and mowed down pedestrians for three blocks Thursday.

Friends said the 18-year-old was visiting the Big Apple from Michigan with her 13-year-old sister and mother. Her sister was also injured.

Her father wrote a letter to her, framed it and placed it on a memorial near the crash site. The letter says “I have a hole in my heart that can never be filled.”

Read the full letter here:

“There is no words that can express our gratitude with the outpouring of love and support this city has shown us. Our medical staff, The NYPD and most of all YOU. This impromptu memorial dedicated to our daughter and seeing and talking to many of you has helped me cope with our loss. I have met so many people from different countries, religions, creeds etc……it doesn’t matter..you have shown us that when you remove bias..racism..and ignorance..WE ARE ALL ONE… Your condolences have been sincere and taken to heart. Please also remember there are 20 other families affected by this and please keep them in your thoughts too. Alyssa loved this city…she loved Times Square. She would appreciate all your kind words but she would also tell us all to get back up and continue. That’s how full of life my daughter was This city and our hearts are scarred, cut to the core, but in true New York City fashion..We will heal..We will prevail..and we will never forget. Alyssa Lynn Elsman… my beautiful 18 year old girl. I look at myself and will never understand how I could ever have made such an angel…Im glad you got your mothers looks….. I don’t know anything currently..I always have the answers..but I am blank…I have a hole in my heart that can never be filled. My world changed when you came into it and it is unexplainable with you leaving it. I love you kid. Just no words

