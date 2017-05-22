2 hurt in East Knoxville apartment complex shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a shooting at an East Knoxville apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Riverside Drive. After arriving on the scene, officers located a crime scene and two individuals that were struck by gunfire.Both individuals were transported to the University of Tennessee medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators and forensic technicians responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation at this time.

No other information is available.

