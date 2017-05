KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee swept their Regional with a 3-0 win over Longwood on Sunday to advance to the Super Regional next week.

The Vols will host No. 9 Texas A&M in their fifth Super Regional appearance in the last six years.

Meghan Gregg hit her third home run in the last three games to give the vols a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 5th.

With the homer, she ties the program single-season RBI record with 77.

Game day and time have not yet been announced.