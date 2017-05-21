Roane County 6-year-old recovering after Copperhead snake bite

HARRIMAN (WATE)- A six year-old-girl is recovering Sunday after being bitten by a Copperhead snake in her yard.

Addyson Ausburn said the bite did not initially hurt until she looked down and saw the 3-foot snake. The snake then went on to bite the family’s Pitbull puppy who is also recovering.

“I was shaking, he was shaking, she was crying too. I was trying not to cry in front of her, but I was terrified,” said Rebecca Raymond, Addyson’s mother.

Raymond says she didn’t stop to think when she learned it was a Copperhead snake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports there are only two types of venomous snakes in East Tennessee, Copperheads and Rattlesnakes.

Raymond says she took Addyson to Roane County Medical Center where she was transferred and treated at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“If people want to protect themselves from snakes they can reduce the amount of debris you have around your home, those attract rodents which in turn attract snakes,” said TWRA officer Jeff Webb.

The TWRA’s website lists a few other tips to avoid snake run-ins. They say to watch your hands and feet, wear shoes and gloves when working outside and don’t touch or catch snakes.

Raymond says it could have been worse and that doctor’s say the “dry-bite” produces less venom.

As for Addyson, she says she feels better. She’s not scared anymore, but says, she’s not looking forward to seeing another snake anytime soon.