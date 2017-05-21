Hundreds gather for ‘Open Streets Knoxville’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hundreds of people came together Sunday afternoon for the outdoor event: Open Streets Knoxville.

Those who attended were invited to walk, bike, jog or dance their way through town during the event.

Streets that were kept open for those who were playing, exercising, socializing, and shopping included Magnolia Avenue, Randolph Street, North Chestnut Street and a small loop going into East Depot Avenue.

Open Streets Knoxville promotes healthy living, local businesses and sustainable transportation in cities. Event organizers say they had 2 successful events in 2016, with an average attendance of 5,000 people.

“We’ve been hitting every vendor and everyone’s been so great. We got all kinds of cool swag. I did not know this was such a neat event and i’m looking forward to the next one,” said attendee Cheri Perry.

Open Streets Knoxville was hosted by Bike Walk Knoxville with support from the City of Knoxville, Knoxville Regional TPO, Visit Knoxville and Knox County.