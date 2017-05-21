Hamblen County authorities looking for 2 escaped inmates

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Hamblen County Jail Saturday night according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers with the HCSD say inmates Dakota Truslow and Michael Peal escaped the jail around 10:30 p.m.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department says they are actively searching the Morristown area for both inmates.

The Hamblen County Jail says the investigation is ongoing.

No other details about the escape have been released.

