Vols softball pulls off huge upset, advances to Region final

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee softball team pulled off the “biggest comeback in Vols softball history,” according to co-head coach Karen Weekly on Saturday.

USC Upstate lead 3-0 in the 7th inning and was just one out away from a victory and a no-hitter. Then, Haley Bearden stepped up to the plate.

With the bases loaded, Bearden singled up the middle bringing two runners home. With the Vols first hit of the game, they trailed 3-2.

With two runners on base, Aubrey Leach crushed a ball over the back wall for a 3-run game-winning home run.

Still riding 2 outs, Meghan Gregg then hit a bomb of her own driving in two more runs for a final score of 7-3.

“I certainly don’t remember a game quite like that where a game appeared to be lost from the outside going into the seventh inning and then to put up seven runs in the seventh inning like we did,” said Karen Weekly. “The team kept believing.”

The Vols now play Longwood in the Regional final Sunday at 12 p.m.